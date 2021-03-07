Advertisement

All eastbound lanes of I-40 in Jefferson County closed due to vehicle fire

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Smartway Map, the incident was reported around 2:29 p.m. Sunday.(WVLT News)
By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - All lanes of interstate 40 eastbound near mile marker 427 in Jefferson County are closed due to a vehicle fire.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Smartway Map, the incident was reported around 2:29 p.m. Sunday.

All eastbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being directed around the fire via the left shoulder. The right shoulder is also blocked.

