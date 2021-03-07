Arson investigation underway after two fires at Tennesseee daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said an investigation is underway after two fires at a Tennessee daycare.

According to investigators, a fire was set to the Better Choice Childcare’s daycare bus hours before the daycare itself was set on fire.

Fire officials said the fire was set around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the bus that transports children to the daycare.

Surveillance footage captured two suspects a small light-colored car driving up to the daycare. Investigators believe one of the suspects sprayed some type of accelerant into the bus and the daycare.

Several hours after the bus fire, five small fires were set inside the daycare.

Fire investigators have no motive for the arson fires. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

