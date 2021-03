MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Berea Fire Department introduced its first female firefighter.

Shelby Bryant just started the job.

She’s from Jackson.

She says being a firefighter has always been a dream of hers.

The Berea Fire Department says there is no one better to make history within their department and they are proud of her.

We are proud to introduce the newest member of the Berea Fire Department, Shelby Bryant. Shelby comes to us from... Posted by Berea Fire Department on Friday, March 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.