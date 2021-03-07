Community rallies together to clean local park and nearby neighborhoods

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep Knoxville Beautiful organized their 3rd annual trash cleanup for North Knoxville starting at Edgewood Park.

Volunteers were able to fill a whole dumpster full of trash bags filled with junk.

11-year-old Brooke Gilliom and her family helped make their neighborhood a little cleaner.

Trash bags were filled with mostly straws, cigarettes, plastic cups, and bottles that had been left behind. Brooke, her siblings, and her friends got service hours for their hard work

“Well it’s nice to know we got to help with the cleaning up because it’s just not fun having all of the trash around in the community,” said Gilliom.

