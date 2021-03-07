Advertisement

Community rallies together to clean local park and nearby neighborhoods

Keep Knoxville Beautiful organized the trash cleanup for North Knoxville starting at Edgewood Park
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep Knoxville Beautiful organized their 3rd annual trash cleanup for North Knoxville starting at Edgewood Park.

Volunteers were able to fill a whole dumpster full of trash bags filled with junk.

11-year-old Brooke Gilliom and her family helped make their neighborhood a little cleaner.

Trash bags were filled with mostly straws, cigarettes, plastic cups, and bottles that had been left behind. Brooke, her siblings, and her friends got service hours for their hard work

“Well it’s nice to know we got to help with the cleaning up because it’s just not fun having all of the trash around in the community,” said Gilliom.

To find out about more clean-up opportunities click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Tenn. woman last seen going to church found in Clinch River
Reynaldo Camacho
Tennessee man accused of raping, impregnating family member
39-year-old Jonathon Seth Stalcup, of Sevierville
Man arrested for murder, kidnapping after 52-year-old woman’s body found in Sevier County
The agencies cut off the fire lines surrounding the blaze and were continuing to monitor the...
Rocky Top forest fire extinguished after efforts of multiple agencies
Source: Oak Ridge Police Department
66-year-old Oak Ridge man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Positivity rate remains low
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return in the long-awaited comedy sequel.
VFL connection appears in ‘Coming 2 America’
John Shults and Joy Morrow-Nulton, both 94, are engaged.
94-year-olds find love in the time of coronavirus
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Arson investigation underway after two fires at Tennesseee daycare