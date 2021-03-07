Advertisement

High risk fire warning issued for East Tennessee

Fire danger
Fire danger(Sevier County EMA)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Forestry issued a high-risk fire warning for East Tennessee.

According to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, the risk for forest fires is increased due to dry conditions.

Anyone who plans to burn brush is currently required to first obtain a permit from local authorities. No one should leave any fire unattended.

“Please be aware that the Tn Department of Forestry advises that due to current dry conditions that there is elevated fire danger within the region. Be sure to obtain a Permit from local authorities before burning brush, and do not leave any burning brush piles unattended,” said Sevier County EMA.

Anyone who would like to obtain a burn permit should contact their local fire department or visit www.burnsafetn.org.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Tenn. woman last seen going to church found in Clinch River
Reynaldo Camacho
Tennessee man accused of raping, impregnating family member
fighting new development in East Knox
Hundreds of homes could come to rural East Knox, neighbors fighting against plans
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
The agencies cut off the fire lines surrounding the blaze and were continuing to monitor the...
Rocky Top forest fire extinguished after efforts of multiple agencies

Latest News

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun]
PREVIEW: Vols host Florida on senior day
Jonathan Harper Jonathan Harper (04/13/1984)
Tenn. man charged with raping a minor
I-24 closed during shooting investigation
One hospitalized after Tenn. road rage shooting, no suspects in custody
Just a day after a possible gas explosion rocked an apartment complex, crews had to respond to...
One day after possible gas explosion, crews respond to fire at same location