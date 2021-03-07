High risk fire warning issued for East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Forestry issued a high-risk fire warning for East Tennessee.

According to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, the risk for forest fires is increased due to dry conditions.

Anyone who plans to burn brush is currently required to first obtain a permit from local authorities. No one should leave any fire unattended.

“Please be aware that the Tn Department of Forestry advises that due to current dry conditions that there is elevated fire danger within the region. Be sure to obtain a Permit from local authorities before burning brush, and do not leave any burning brush piles unattended,” said Sevier County EMA.

Anyone who would like to obtain a burn permit should contact their local fire department or visit www.burnsafetn.org.

