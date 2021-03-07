Advertisement

One day after possible gas explosion, crews respond to fire at same location

Just a day after a possible gas explosion rocked an apartment complex, crews had to respond to a second fire at the same location.(WKYT)
Mar. 7, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A street in Lexington is shut down as crews respond to a fire.

Fire crews said it’s the same location on West Short Street where a possible gas explosion happened yesterday, March 6.

Crews said that explosion yesterday actually made responding to this fire more difficult. They told us the fire wasn’t very large and was just in the attic but produced a lot of smoke. They’re concerned because it is odd for a fire to rekindle like this.

As of now, no one is reportedly hurt in today’s fire. Two people were hurt in the explosion yesterday.

No word now on when the area will reopen.

