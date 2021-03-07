One hospitalized after Tenn. road rage shooting, no suspects in custody

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - One person was hospitalized after a suspected road rage shooting on I-24, according to WTVF.

Officials said the victim had to be LifeFlighted to the hospital. Their condition was unknown as of Sunday.

The shooting happened Saturday near exit 840 towards Nashville just before 1 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The interstate was closed while authorities conducted an investigation, but has since reopened.

No suspects have been identified and no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

