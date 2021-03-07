Advertisement

Over 166,000 hens die in Arizona farm fire

Crews battle a second alarm fire at Hickman Family Farms in Arlington, Arizona.
Crews battle a second alarm fire at Hickman Family Farms in Arlington, Arizona.(cnn)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Over 166,000 laying hens died on Saturday after a fire broke out at a bird warehouse in Arizona.

Flames engulfed three massive warehouses containing chickens and hens at Hickman’s Family Farms in Arlington, about 50 miles west of Phoenix, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

The fire broke out when a piece of equipment malfunctioned and caught fire, Hickman’s Family Farms spokesperson Sharman Hickman told CNN.

“We’re just trying to get back to business,” Hickman said. “We’re still mourning the loss of all those chickens and hens.”

There is no indication of foul play, said Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez of the MCSO.

Farm employees reported a fire at one of their bird warehouses around 1 p.m. But by the time first responders arrived at the scene two more warehouses had caught fire.

One adult was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and is in stable condition, Buckeye Valley Fire District spokesperson Sarah Mendoza told CNN.

Hickman’s Family Farms has been in business for over 70 years, and the farm has been run by the same family for four generations.

