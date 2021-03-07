Advertisement

Possible gas explosion in downtown Lexington injures two

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire in the 500 block of West Short Street in downtown Lexington on Saturday evening.

At least two people were taken to the hospital and several buildings were damaged.

A neighbor told WKYT’s Grason Passmore that he felt his whole house start to shake around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters say initial reports point to a possible gas explosion, but that will officially be determined by a joint investigation with Columbia Gas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

