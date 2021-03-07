Advertisement

Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood

By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Rockcastle County was hit hard by flooding last week and people living there are working to recover.

Gail Burks said it’s the worst thing she’s ever been through.

“We saw fish jumping in and out of the bed of our truck, and a snake go under our house,” Burks said.

Burks, her daughter and their pets were stranded as the creek across the street flooded. The water came up to her doorstep and covered her truck.

Now her truck is unusable, the base of the trailer is damaged and her small hillside farm has washed away.

She’s not sure how she’ll rebuild, or who to turn to for help.

“We have tried to get help down here. I have called Governor Beshear’s office, I have put a call into Mitch McConnell, Andy Barr, Rand Paul,” she said.

She said she knows she’s not alone, that other people in Rockcastle County are struggling with the same thing. She’s hoping her call for help can be heard in Frankfort.

WKYT is teaming up with several organizations to help with flood relief.

To donate: visit https://appalachiarises.org/

