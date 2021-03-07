Advertisement

Sunny, spring-like most of this week

Meteorologist Austin Bowling says several days of sunshine will push highs into the 70s late in the week.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the weekend remains sunny and seasonable, spring-like temperatures will grace the forecast much of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It was another gorgeous, sun-filled afternoon for our Sunday! Highs climbed into the mid and upper 50s in many spots. You’ll still want the jacket if you plan to venture out around sunset as temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s during that time.

Overnight, it’s another clear, calm and cold night. Lows Monday morning will start off in the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The new work week sees a change in the overall weather pattern across the Southeastern US. North winds in the upper levels over the weekend will switch from out of the south much of this week. That means warmer temperatures but also a bit more moisture. Look for afternoon highs in the lower 60s Monday and in the 70s by Thursday. Morning lows will also climb through the 40s and 50s.

Limited rain opportunities will be with us Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a front hangs out to our north over the state of Kentucky. Right now, chances are holding at about 40% area-wide.

This is also the time change weekend coming up, so don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour before heading to bed Saturday night.

Warmer temperatures are expected later in the week along with spotty rain chances.
Warmer temperatures are expected later in the week along with spotty rain chances.(WVLT)

