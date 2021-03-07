Tenn. man charged with raping a minor

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Trousdale County man was arrested on charges of sex crimes against a minor following an investigation by the TBI.

Jonathan Harper, 35, faces charges of rape and sexual battery by an authority figure. Investigators said the victim is a minor female, but did not release any information about her connection to Harper.

Authorities believe Harper to be responsible for an incident involving sexual contact with the minor female between 2018 and 2019.

Harper was arrested Friday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.