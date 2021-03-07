Advertisement

Tom Brady rookie card sells for record $1.32 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts after running on to the field before the NFL...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts after running on to the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN)- The most expensive trading card in football history, a Tom Brady rookie card, has sold for $1.32 million.

FitBit CEO and co-founder James Park made the purchase.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady,” Park said in a statement on the Instagram page of PWCC Marketplace, the online auction house which brokered the deal.

“The last Super Bowl win was just a mind-blowing accomplishment. I’ve also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection and I’m incredibly excited to now own one of only 100 of Brady’s best rookie card,” he said.

Tom Brady celebrates in the final seconds of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021.

The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card is one of only 100 cards in the world, according to PWCC Marketplace.

In January, another of Brady’s rookie cards was auctioned on eBay for $555,988.

Like fine art, the value of rookie cards can appreciate based on demand.

In recent months, due to the pandemic and a wider market boom of sports collectibles, rookie trading cards have grabbed the eyes of investors.

Last July, a rare LeBron James signed trading card sold for a record-breaking $1.845 million, according to the NBA.

And a more than 100-year-old Honus Wagner baseball card sold in October 2020 for a record $3.25 million.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Tenn. woman last seen going to church found in Clinch River
Reynaldo Camacho
Tennessee man accused of raping, impregnating family member
39-year-old Jonathon Seth Stalcup, of Sevierville
Man arrested for murder, kidnapping after 52-year-old woman’s body found in Sevier County
The agencies cut off the fire lines surrounding the blaze and were continuing to monitor the...
Multiple agencies work to contain Rocky Top forest fire
Source: Oak Ridge Police Department
66-year-old Oak Ridge man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

12-year-old arrested for four carjacking incidents in Washington, DC
Highs in the 70s arrive late next week.
Early taste of spring through next week
Rachel Scott
Knoxville gym raises money to support mom paralyzed after shooting
Smokies Stadium
Smokies stadium hiring ahead of baseball season