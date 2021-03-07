VFL connection appears in ‘Coming 2 America’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the credits of ‘Coming 2 America’ a name will appear that, those close to former Vol Sterling Henton, might find familiar.

Henson’s daughter, Desiree Dixon auditioned for a dancing role next to Gladys Night and was cast for the movie.

Dixon herself isn’t from Knoxville, but the Jersey native said being a part of the year’s most anticipated comedy, is something she won’t forget.

”Our clothing was specifically custom-designed for our bodies. It wasn’t something they just found in the stores everybody has something custom just for them, just for this movie and to see the detail in that and to see the dedication and the passion they put into this project, each and every person from the director, to Eddy Murphy, the actors and the dancer and choreographers is just beyond, it’s beyond amazing,” said Dixon.

Dixon said the cast and crew were amazing, and to be a part of another movie, casting African Americans in lead roles is just as inspiring.

Dixon is also set to appear in National Geographic’s ‘Genius: Aretha’ series set to premiere in March.

The movie was released March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

