Blount County COVID-19 vaccine clinic sees long lines

Blount Co. vaccination clinic
Blount Co. vaccination clinic(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Individuals waited in long lines outside the Blount County Health Department for a chance to be vaccinated Monday, March 8.

WVLT reported, lines of individuals waiting were about a half mile away from the health department.

Phase 1c of the vaccination process began throughout the state Monday, March 8.

Phase 1c includes anyone 16 and older who have certain high-risk conditions including:

  • Caregivers (or household residents) of medically fragile children <16 years old (such as technologically dependent individuals, immunocompromised individuals, individuals with diabetes requiring medication, individuals with complex congenital or life-threatening cardiac conditions requiring ongoing medical management, individuals qualifying for a Katie Beckett waiver)
  • Chronic renal disease
  • COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma
  • Obesity (BMI >30)
  • Heart failure, CAD, cardiomyopathies, hypertension
  • Sickle cell (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
  • Cerebrovascular disease or stroke
  • Dementia
  • Liver disease
  • Immunocompromised or weak immune system (receiving chemotherapy, taking daily oral steroid or other immunosuppressant medication, living with HIV/AIDS, history of organ, blood or bone marrow transplant)
  • Technologically dependent (such as individuals who are ventilator dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, chronically wheelchair-bound, require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition, or dialysis)
  • Pregnancy (NOTE: The CDC and World Health Organization have advised that pregnancy puts women at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women, and women who are pregnant are encouraged to discuss this decision with their medical provider.)

For more information on the vaccination process in Blount County visit the website here.

