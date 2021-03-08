Advertisement

Car crashes into Knoxville bank and bursts into flames

Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:00 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a fire at First Horizon bank at 9133 Middlebrook Pike around 12:30 Monday morning.

Rural Metro says when crews arrived they found a car had crashed into the front door of the bank and burst into flames.

Crews were able to keep the fire damage to the front of the building.

The driver had left the scene.

Police are searching for that driver.

