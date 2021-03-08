Advertisement

Colorado college party gets out of hand as students damage cars, break COVID-19 policy

Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A party on University Hill in Boulder got out of hand Saturday night. Hundreds of unmasked students partied in the street near 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Students were seen tossing garbage, breaking university COVID-19 protocol and damaging cars parked on the street.

One student traveled to the area with friends after seeing damage on social media and helped to clean up the area. The student said he was enjoying the impromptu volunteer work and hopes he and his friends are leading by example.

On Sunday, the University of Colorado Boulder and the City of Boulder held a Zoom meeting about the event.

City leaders said police officers were hurt in the melee and that partiers put Boulder residents at risk of catching COVID-19.

They promise to hold people accountable.

“The City of Boulder condemns the behavior of those who organized and attended last night’s party and will seek the strictest consequences; legal economic and when relevant academic,” said Sarah Huntley, a spokeswoman for the city.

Regardless of their efforts, the damage is done and substantial. Much more than these friends can clean up. Still, some of their peers say this was bound to happen because of the restrictions the University of Colorado has put in place to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“When we are all caged up for months you know there is going to be an explosion, and this was the explosion,” said one student.

Investigators are urging people who attended the party to come forward and turn over any video or photos they have. People are urged to use the online Evidence Submission Portal.

