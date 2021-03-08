Female patron threatens to shoot up Ohio Chipotle after manager asks her to mask up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WVLT/WOIO) - A woman waved a gun in the air at a Steelyard Commons restaurant and threatened to shoot up the store after she was asked to wear a mask.

On Tuesday, an employee at the Steelyard Chipotle told a female patron that she would need to wear a mask, according to a Second District Community Relations Committee of the Cleveland Police Facebook page.

The female began yelling and making threats, the post said. She left the store and came back with another female who threatened to shoot up the store.

The manager said that she was calling the police and one of the two females waved a gun in the air before leaving the restaurant.

The two left in a gray Ford Escape with a luggage rack and a broken rear window, the post said.

The first suspect is 17 or 18 years old. She was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and torn blue jeans, according to police. The second suspect was wearing a pink top and dark pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective O’Neil at 216-623-2709 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

