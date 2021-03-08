Girls state basketball schedule and matchups
You can catch all three state title games on myVLT Saturday starting at noon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Let the madness begin! East Tennessee girls basketball teams begin their championship chase starting Wednesday. Here’s a schedule of when area teams will play. You can catch all three state title games on WVLT’s sister station, MyVLT Saturday starting at noon.
AAA
Bearden (30-1) vs. Hardin County (20-2)
Thursday, March 11th - 5 p.m.
Maryville (26-6) vs. Page (22-7)
Thursday, March 11th - 9:30 p.m.
AA
Meigs County (21-4) vs. Westview (26-1)
Wednesday, March 10th - 7 p.m.
Grainger (33-3) vs. Maplewood (11-1)
Wednesday, March 10th - 9:30 p.m.
Northview Academy (32-1) vs. Creek Wood (29-5)
Thursday, March 11th - 12:30 p.m.
Single-A
Clarkrange (27-5) vs. Summertown (27-3)
Wednesday, March 10th - 5 p.m.
