Girls state basketball schedule and matchups

You can catch all three state title games on myVLT Saturday starting at noon
Bearden Girls Basketball
Bearden Girls Basketball(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Let the madness begin! East Tennessee girls basketball teams begin their championship chase starting Wednesday. Here’s a schedule of when area teams will play. You can catch all three state title games on WVLT’s sister station, MyVLT Saturday starting at noon.

AAA

Bearden (30-1) vs. Hardin County (20-2)

Thursday, March 11th - 5 p.m.

Maryville (26-6) vs. Page (22-7)

Thursday, March 11th - 9:30 p.m.

AA

Meigs County (21-4) vs. Westview (26-1)

Wednesday, March 10th - 7 p.m.

Grainger (33-3) vs. Maplewood (11-1)

Wednesday, March 10th - 9:30 p.m.

Northview Academy (32-1) vs. Creek Wood (29-5)

Thursday, March 11th - 12:30 p.m.

Single-A

Clarkrange (27-5) vs. Summertown (27-3)

Wednesday, March 10th - 5 p.m.

