Advertisement

GSMNP announces trial reservation system for Whiteoak Sink

The trial project will allow park managers to determine if coordinating group access can reduce...
The trial project will allow park managers to determine if coordinating group access can reduce trampling and soil compaction around sensitive plant populations.(Warren Bielenberg | GSMNP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced a trial reservation system for group access to the Whiteoak Sink area during the 2021 wildflower system.

The wildflower system begins on Monday, April 12 and will last through Friday, April 30.

The trial project will allow park managers to determine if coordinating group access can reduce trampling and soil compaction around sensitive plant populations.

On March 11, at 10 a.m. group leaders may make reservations online for a special park use permit to access the area for groups of eight to twelve people.

Leaders may reserve either a morning permit, allowing access from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., or an afternoon permit, allowing access from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Two permits will be issued each weekday during the reservation period. A standard special park use fee of $50 is required for each permit, along with a $6 reservation fee.

During the trial period, groups of more than twelve people are not allowed in the area at any time. Officials said no permits will be permitted on the weekends. Individuals and small groups, less than eight people, may access the Whiteoak Sink area without a permit throughout the wildflower season.

Park managers have been monitoring sensitive wildflower species in the Whiteoak Sink area since 2016. During the first year of monitoring, managers documented 62 plants that were damaged by trampling and the creation of 370 feet of new social trails by visitors trying to view or photograph individual plants.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-24 closed during shooting investigation
One hospitalized after Tenn. road rage shooting, no suspects in custody
fighting new development in East Knox
Hundreds of homes could come to rural East Knox, neighbors fighting against plans
Get your hiking shoes on and your binoculars out! This spring, you’ll get a chance to see...
Townsend to host first Smoky Mountain Bigfoot fest
Rachel Scott
Knoxville gym raises money to support mom paralyzed after shooting
Jonathan Harper Jonathan Harper (04/13/1984)
Tenn. man charged with raping a minor

Latest News

Tennessee Smokies / Source: WVLT News
Tennessee Smokies to host second job fair
Anyone with information is asked to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at...
Tennessee authorities searching for missing 16-year-old
Casey Wheeless reads to Lenoir Christian Academy Students
Lenoir Christian Academy welcomes virtual readers for Read Across America
Sunny start to the week, changes ahead
Sunny for today, increasing clouds and humidity ahead