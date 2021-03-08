‘It is like the wild west;’ Tenn. vaccine hunters share intel on available vaccine appointments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A vaccine group in Tennessee was launched on Facebook to help people in the state find COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

WTVF reported, at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park, they were busy on Monday. That’s why Tatum Allsep launched the Tennessee Vaccine Hunters group on Facebook. “People have been so willing to share, even after they’ve gotten their shot, it makes me really proud to be in Tennessee,” said Allsep.

Crowdsourcing is helping people know where to get a vaccine now that the private sector is vaccinating people. For example, one person posted that the Walmart in Cleveland had appointments available Wednesday through Friday. “So that’s been a little tricky to navigate for some people because Walmart has put in their own regulations,” Allsep said.

“Mississippi and Alabama we’ve learned from this group have unique access points,” said Allsep. “They’re not checking ID’s in some places so it is like and I cannot stress this enough, it is the craziest thing, but it is like the wild west.”

Public officials are asking people to get vaccinated in their own county. However, people can technically go outside of their own county to receive the vaccine.

Allsep says she launched the page a few weeks ago, and it already has more than 800 people in the group. “This is for all people to gain access so we can get back to work and back to life safely,” said Allsep.

