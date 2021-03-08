Advertisement

Ky. mayor: Confederate statue won’t be on city property

Mayor Tom Watson said city commissioners agreed that the statue should not be relocated on city...
Mayor Tom Watson said city commissioners agreed that the statue should not be relocated on city property.(City of Owensboro)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A Confederate statue in a Kentucky county will not be moved to property owned by the city of Owensboro, officials said.

Officials in Daviess County voted last summer to remove the 120-year-old statue from the county courthouse lawn. A committee recommended in November that the statue be placed either at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History or the city’s Museum of Fine Art. Both buildings are owned by the city.

But Mayor Tom Watson said city commissioners agreed that the statue should not be relocated on city property, the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reported.

“We just talked one at a time among ourselves, and we had a consensus among ourselves,” Watson said.

Moving the statue to one of the city’s museums “wasn’t a good solution” and “didn’t solve anything,” Watson said. “I see no reason to move it to another location where it’s still in public view.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-24 closed during shooting investigation
One hospitalized after Tenn. road rage shooting, no suspects in custody
fighting new development in East Knox
Hundreds of homes could come to rural East Knox, neighbors fighting against plans
Get your hiking shoes on and your binoculars out! This spring, you’ll get a chance to see...
Townsend to host first Smoky Mountain Bigfoot fest
Rachel Scott
Knoxville gym raises money to support mom paralyzed after shooting
Jonathan Harper Jonathan Harper (04/13/1984)
Tenn. man charged with raping a minor

Latest News

Casey Wheeless reads to Lenoir Christian Academy Students
Lenoir Christian Academy welcomes virtual readers for Read Across America
Sunny start to the week, changes ahead
Sunny for today, increasing clouds and humidity ahead
Casey Wheeless reads to Lenoir Christian Academy Students
Casey Wheeless reads to Lenoir Christian Academy Students
Author Releases Children's Book
Author Releases Children's Book
Since 2018, the Department of Economic and Community Development has awarded nearly $60 million...
Tennessee announces nearly $15M in broadband grants