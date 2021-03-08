Advertisement

Lenoir Christian Academy welcomes virtual readers for Read Across America

By Casey Wheeless
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many schools welcomed guest readers to celebrate Read Across America Day.

WVLT News This Morning Anchor, Casey Wheeless, read virtually to a class at Lenoir Christian Academy.

She shared a local book called “My Friend the Sunsphere“ by J.D. Asher.

The students were also given a studio tour of WVLT virtually.

