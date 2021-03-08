Advertisement

New Dick’s Sporting Goods at West Town Mall announces job opportunities

Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods(KY3)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 8, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dick’s Sporting Good is set to open at West Town Mall and the location is searching for new employees.

“For the Knoxville, TN store, DICK’S is looking for exceptional applicants who are passionate about sports, fitness, wellness, customer service and community, and are ready to guide, inform, equip and inspire our customers are encouraged to apply. Approximately 40 full-time, 180 part-time and 20 temporary postions are available at this new location and hiring will continue throughout the month of March.”

The new store’s grand opening is set for June 2021. This location is expected to have several unique features including:

  • A 24,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track
  • A 40 ft. rock climbing wall
  • A batting cage for baseball and softball featuring HitTraxTM technology
  • Golf hitting bays with TrackManTM simulators
  • A putting green
  • An indoor turf soccer cage
  • A health and wellness destination to help athletes with recovery and well-being
  • And a consolidated service area for breaking in gloves, stringing lacrosse sticks and building/repairing bikes

Anyone who is interested in applying should visit dickssportinggoods.jobs to learn more.

