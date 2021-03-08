Ohio police arrest man suspected of stealing catalytic converters

AKRON, Ohio (WVLT) - Ohio police arrested a man Sunday night who they said was hiding behind a vehicle with a saw, wrench and other cutting tools used to steal catalytic converters.

Akron police responded to a break-in at LKQ on the 1400 block of Triplett Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say upon arrival, they were directed to the back of the lot, where they found 63-year-old Keith Kingsley hiding behind a vehicle with the tools.

Kingsley told police he gained access to the business through the fence and planned on stealing alternators from vehicles in the yard.

Police said Kingsley was a person of interest in other thefts involving catalytic converters in the area.

Akron police charged Kingsley with Breaking and Entering, Possession of Criminal Tools, and Drug Paraphernalia.

Kingsley also had several warrants on file at the time of his arrest.

He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

