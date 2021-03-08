Roane State Community College honoring local veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Roane State Community College announced Monday, March 8 it will be honoring its local veterans through a collaborative community project.

According to a release, in a collaboration with the schools office of Veterans Services, sponsored American flags will be periodically be one display representing a local veteran.

“This project is a way for the college to show support for veterans who are members of our campus community as well as other local heroes who have served in the military,” explained Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley.

The school says each flag sponsorship will be active for a period of two years and displayed on the campus for the following days:

Veterans Day 2021 and 2022 (for one week)

Memorial Day through July 4, 2022 and 2023

Each flag is $75 and may represent only one veteran. Corporate sponsorship is available as well.

“We hope our community will help support the Veteran Wave effort, either through flag sponsorships, volunteered time or by helping us spread the word,” said Dr. Diane Ward, RSCC’s vice president of student learning and one of the project’s organizers. “We are proud to help honor local veterans for their service.”

For information on how to sponsor a flag, visit the website here.

