Spring temperatures, showers later this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the spring warmth and humidity returns this week, we’ll see a few shower chances enter the forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The sunshine from the weekend has stuck around, but this time south winds have returned. This warmer wind has pushed highs into the low to mid 60s for most of the area. Despite the mild afternoon, you’ll still want the jacket this evening as temperatures dip into the 40s.

We’ll stay clear overnight with a low around 34 degrees. We will see a few more clouds arrive in the morning.

Tuesday starts out with a few scattered clouds and becomes mostly cloudy, with a high around 64 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The high is around 70 degrees on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds. This is about 10 degrees above average.

We’re still near 70 on Thursday, but the clouds will continue to build through Friday. This also comes with increasing humidity, leading to spotty rain that day. We’re looking at rain to clip the Tennessee, Kentucky line Friday, then a few more showers drift through our area Friday night into early Saturday.

This is also the time change weekend coming up, so don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour before heading to bed Saturday night.

As the front lingers in the area, highs will be closer to 60 degrees Sunday, but a small lull in rain chances until some more rain and thunderstorms moves through by Monday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Highs return to the 70s by Wednesday. Rain showers will hold off until the weekend. (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.