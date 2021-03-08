Advertisement

Sunny for today, increasing clouds and humidity ahead

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley is tracking clouds and humidity building to rain chances.
By Heather Haley
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting the week with more of that beautiful sunshine, but we will see and feel changes this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is another clear, calm and frost cold start to the day. We are starting the day in the 20s, which ranges from low 20s in the higher elevations to upper 20s in the Valley.

We have a beautiful Monday, but a small weather pattern shift is just getting started. We have a turning of the wind, from the chilly northerly breeze to be a Southwesterly breeze this afternoon up to 5 mph. That’s a small turn, but it sets up warmer air to move in and then soon the humidity and clouds. For today, it’s still sunny and we’re a little warmer with a high around 62 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees. We will see a few more clouds arrive in the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday starts out partly cloudy and becomes mostly cloudy, with a high around 64 degrees.

The high is around 70 degrees on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Then we’re still near 70 on Thursday, with plenty of clouds building on through Friday. This also comes with increasing humidity, leading to spotty rain Friday. We’re looking at rain to clip the Tennessee, Kentucky line Friday, then a few more showers drift through our area Friday night into early Saturday.

This is also the time change weekend coming up, so don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour before heading to bed Saturday night.

Closer to 60 degrees Sunday, but a small lull in rain chances until some more rain and thunderstorms moves through by Monday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

