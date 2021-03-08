Advertisement

Survey shows “quarantine pet” changing the future of work

How do you feel about bringing your pet to work?
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 8, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you have a “quarantine pet?” According to a survey, the “quarantine pet” has evolved into a trend changing the future of work.

A survey from the Banfield Pet Hospital, the nation’s largest general veterinary practice with over 1,000 hospitals across the US revealed the concept of the changing trend.

The survey says, 57% of pet owners say they’ll be most happy returning to their workplace if they can bring their pets with them and 71% of Gen Zers and 48% Millennials have or are planning to reach out to their employer requesting they implement a pet-friendly policy once offices open back up.

For many, the option to bring your pet is non-negotiable. Nearly 1 in 2 Gen Zers and 1 in 3 Millennials say they would consider looking for another job post-pandemic if their workplace was not pet-friendly

The survey says of those considering implementing a pet-friendly policy, 42% will do so to entice employees back into the office.

