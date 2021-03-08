Tennessee authorities searching for missing 16-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 16-year-old.

According to officials, Cameron Steele left his home on Feb. 26 without permission and never returned. Officials said Steele was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue pants with polka dots and glasses. Steele is 6′ and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Steele frequently visits the area of the Hillcrest Apartments near Raines and Elvis Presley in Memphis.

Anyone with information is asked to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

