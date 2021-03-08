Advertisement

Tennessee authorities searching for missing 16-year-old

Anyone with information is asked to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at...
Anyone with information is asked to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.(THP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 16-year-old.

According to officials, Cameron Steele left his home on Feb. 26 without permission and never returned. Officials said Steele was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue pants with polka dots and glasses. Steele is 6′ and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Steele frequently visits the area of the Hillcrest Apartments near Raines and Elvis Presley in Memphis.

Anyone with information is asked to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-24 closed during shooting investigation
One hospitalized after Tenn. road rage shooting, no suspects in custody
fighting new development in East Knox
Hundreds of homes could come to rural East Knox, neighbors fighting against plans
Get your hiking shoes on and your binoculars out! This spring, you’ll get a chance to see...
Townsend to host first Smoky Mountain Bigfoot fest
Rachel Scott
Knoxville gym raises money to support mom paralyzed after shooting
Jonathan Harper Jonathan Harper (04/13/1984)
Tenn. man charged with raping a minor

Latest News

Casey Wheeless reads to Lenoir Christian Academy Students
Lenoir Christian Academy welcomes virtual readers for Read Across America
Sunny start to the week, changes ahead
Sunny for today, increasing clouds and humidity ahead
Casey Wheeless reads to Lenoir Christian Academy Students
Casey Wheeless reads to Lenoir Christian Academy Students
Author Releases Children's Book
Author Releases Children's Book