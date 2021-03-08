Tennessee Smokies to host second job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies announced the club will host a second job fair at Smokies Stadium.

The job fair will take place on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are advised to enter the restaurant located on the left side of the parking lot. All attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

The Tennessee Smokies are looking for employees who are able to work all home games and additional events as needed inside the stadium.

The job fair will feature positions from multiple departments with part-time and seasonal positions open, including cooks, cashiers, servers, ticket takers, mascots, camera operators, promotion team members and team store representatives. They are also looking to fill positions for first aid, ushers and kid zone attendants.

According to the Tennessee Smokies, most positions will require an employee to stand and walk for extended periods of time.

The Tennessee Smokies season will begin with a home opener on Tuesday, March 4 against the Montgomery Biscuits.

