Tennessee vaccine eligibility expands beginning Monday

By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — More than 1 million Tennesseans are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after the Tennessee Department of Health announced it was expecting a large supply of vaccines.

Phase 1c of the vaccination process begins throughout the state Monday.

Tennessee is expected to receive 54,000 doses of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, on top of the increased supply of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for next week. The Knox County Health Department said it will not be receiving any doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 1c includes anyone 16 and older who have certain high-risk conditions including:

  • Caregivers (or household residents) of medically fragile children <16 years old (such as technologically dependent individuals, immunocompromised individuals, individuals with diabetes requiring medication, individuals with complex congenital or life-threatening cardiac conditions requiring ongoing medical management, individuals qualifying for a Katie Beckett waiver)
  • Chronic renal disease
  • COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma
  • Obesity (BMI >30)
  • Heart failure, CAD, cardiomyopathies, hypertension
  • Sickle cell (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
  • Cerebrovascular disease or stroke
  • Dementia
  • Liver disease
  • Immunocompromised or weak immune system (receiving chemotherapy, taking daily oral steroid or other immunosuppressant medication, living with HIV/AIDS, history of organ, blood or bone marrow transplant)
  • Technologically dependent (such as individuals who are ventilator dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, chronically wheelchair-bound, require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition, or dialysis)
  • Pregnancy (NOTE: The CDC and World Health Organization have advised that pregnancy puts women at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women, and women who are pregnant are encouraged to discuss this decision with their medical provider.)

The Knox County Health Department said no one will be required to provide proof of any comorbidities in order to register to receive the vaccine.

Charity Menefee with the Knox County Health Department said there are currently already about 24,000 individuals on the waitlist to receive the vaccine in Knox County. Anyone who was previously eligible and added their name to the list will receive the vaccine in the order they signed up.

To sign up for the Health Department’s waitlist, click here.

