Third round of benefits headed to families that qualify for free, reduced school lunches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced the launch of the third round of its Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.

The program will provide food assistance to children who receive free or reduced meals at school and did not receive those meals because of virtual learning or school closure due to the pandemic.

New P-EBT cards will be mailed to qualifying students with benefits backdated to October.

Parents can ensure their address is correct and make changes if necessary online.

“We have been working directly with school districts and community groups to ensure qualifying families receive these funds directly in a timely manner,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “With eligibility changes to this new round, more children are now eligible, and we need any family receiving free or reduced lunch support to check their status online.”

The deadline for parents to change their address is March 14.

Some of the guidelines have changed for the third round of benefits.

To be eligible for P-EBT Round 3:

• The child must qualify for free or reduced-price school meals under the National School Lunch Program. This includes any student in a school that provided free meals to all students (under a special rule called “Community Eligibility Provision”).

• And, the child did not receive free or reduced-priced meals at the school because the school is closed to in-person learning; or has been operating with reduced attendance or hours for at least 5 consecutive days in the current school year.

P-EBT cards will be reloaded with benefits on a rolling basis as long as the USDA continues to fund the program. These P-EBT cards can be used like a debit card to purchase food at any establishment that accepts EBT or online with Amazon, Walmart, Aldi and Food Lion.

The amount each student will receive varies based on the following learning schedule:

• Students who are learning 100% virtually will receive $122.76 in P-EBT a month.

• Students who are on a hybrid learning schedule will receive an amount based on the statewide average number of days students spent that month on hybrid schedules. For October 2020 that amount is $51.15.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.