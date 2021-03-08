Advertisement

University of Tennessee named military friendly school, achieves gold ranking

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee Knoxville has been named a 2020-2022 Military Friendly Gold School.

According to a release, the Gold award ranking is Military Friendly’s highest designation.

UT is one of 747 institutions earning the designation out of 1,200 institutions that were evaluated.

According to a release, only 162 schools received the Gold award for scoring within 10 percent of the 10th-ranked school in their category for leading practices, outcomes and effective programs.

“It is an honor for the Veterans Success Center at UT Knoxville to be awarded Gold status as a military-friendly school,” said Jayetta Rogers, director of the center. “The practice of offering our military service members a supportive and positive experience during their time on campus creates an outcome that leads to success well beyond graduation.”

