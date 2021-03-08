Unsecured pipe pierces through windshield of car on Ohio interstate

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WVLT/WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a terrifying interstate incident, fortunately, ended without tragedy.

The Bowling Green Post of the OSHP shared a photo on social media showing a lengthy metal pipe pierced through the passenger side of an SUV-style Mercedes-Benz.

“Vehicle load securement is important for the safety of everyone on the road,” they wrote on Twitter.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred on March 4 on I-75 near the Wooster Street exit in Bowling Green.

