UT introduces new defensive football coaching staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee introduced its new defensive coaching staff for the upcoming football season Monday.

First-year head coach for the Vols, Josh Heupel said hiring an assistant coach with SEC experience was key.

“Having some ties to this conference and knowing the landscape of it was important to me,” Heupel said.

Tennessee’s new defensive coordinator, Tim Banks, said the level of buy-in from the players has been “phenomenal.”

“They’re excited about what we’re doing, great chemistry in the locker room as well,” Banks said.

According to Banks, the Vols are still in the “getting to know each other phase.” Banks said they are assessing talent and evaluating where they’re at moving forward.

Banks said putting together a defensive coaching staff has been a whirlwind, “in a good way.” Banks said the moment he signed the contract he “fell in love” and is now focused on building trust.

When questioned about Henry To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouch, who entered the transfer portal after the firing of Jeremy Pruitt, Banks said, “We’re just concerned about the guys who are here at this time.”

Tennessee’s new Defensive Line Coach Rodney Garnder said he looks at football as his ministry and wants to pour into the players. Rodney said the three things that will never lie are, “The Bible, the mirror, and film.”

Tennessee’s outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler said he has coached in every Power Five league, but “it’s just different here [in the SEC].” Ekeler said the SEC is “the deep end of the pool.”

Ekeler would not confirm or deny the rumored tussle he was involved with Jeremy Pruitt when they both coached at Georgia.

Ekeler said he think there’s a lot of talent at outside linebacker and said he’s “excited to get out there in spring practice and develop.”

When asked about the energy on special teams Ekeler said he wakes up every day at 3 a.m.

“I don’t need a cup of coffee, I’m ready to go,” Ekeler said. “You only get one shot, your chili better be hot.”

The Vols linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary said the players came in with “a bounce in their step.” Jean-Mary said the players were eager to learn and were soaking up information like a sponge.

Jean-Mary said being apart of the UT coaching staff is a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” that he couldn’t turn down.

Jean-Mary said he has had conversations with Henry To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouchm but his focus is on the players that are here.

UT secondary coach Willie Martinez said the team is a locked in group that wants to get better every day. Martinez said he has seen proven leaders on the team, which will be key to the team’s success.

“This is a special place,” Martinez said. “It’s a place that has so much tradition, so much success.”

The Vols Orange and White game is set for April 24 at Neyland Stadium.

Heupel will hold 15 spring practices beginning in late March.

