UT softball closes weekend with fourth run-rule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WVLT) - In an effort to close an early day quickly and demonstrably, No. 25/19 Tennessee softball rallied in 10 runs in the first two innings capitalizing on miscues and stringing together big hits to keep things out of reach for Campbell on Sunday at the Reveille Classic.

A balanced effort with ace Ashley Rogers collecting her eighth win of the season pitching a perfect game through 3.0 innings of work, allowed the Lady Vols (17-1) to record its fourth run-rule of the five-game weekend in a 14-0 victory over the Camels (5-8).

Matching its season-high 15 hits, UT combined for a .535 batting average with all 14 available position players recording an at-bat.

Sophomore Kiki Milloy reached based on each of her plate appearances drawing two walks and going 2-for-2 as the clean up hitter. Milloy blasted a no-doubter straight through to lead off the second inning and give the Vols a 9-0 lead to add some insurance for a five-inning finish.

UT scored a run in the first four innings, before going down in order in the fifth, recording the program’s largest margin of victory since March 1, 2019 when UT downed New Mexico 15-1.

The contest was unkind to the Camels from the beginning after allowing the Lady Vols to load the bases quickly and bring in the first run of the day because of a wild pitch. Graduate senior Cailin Hannon (2-for-2) made her way home easily on the first before another costly miscue for the Camels.

The bases were jammed and Campbell’s Georgeanna Barefoot threw another wild pitch that allowed Chelsea Seggern (3-for-4), Milloy and Ivy Davis (1-for-2) to come home and move ahead 4-0 with just one out.

Back-to-back doubles from senior lead-off Amanda Ayala (1-for-2) and Hannon rounded out an eight-run half for the Lady Vols that provided an insurmountable lead for Campbell to try and overcome.

Extra base hits kept the Camels defense off balance with UT recording five doubles, which ties for fourth in program history. Ally Shipman (3-for-4) added a triple, the team’s sixth of the year, while Milloy’s 10th dinger this season has her on-pace to jump into the record books, just needing five more to enter the top 8.

Redshirt junior Samantha Bender came in, in relief and finished the final 2.0 innings, retiring four at the plate and giving up a late hit that prevented the combined no-hitter.

Up Next

The Lady Vols return to Sherri Parker Lee for a six-game homestand beginning with a midweek against Austin Peay State on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET. The Orange and White then open up SEC play with No. 12 LSU with a Friday-Sunday series (March 12-14). Game 2 of the series will be broadcast on the SEC Network, while the opening and closing games will be streamed on SECN+.

Before getting back on the road to take on No. 3 Alabama, UT will close its home stretch with a doubleheader against Bellarmine on March 16 (2 p.m. and 4 p.m.).

