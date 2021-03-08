Advertisement

Wildlife rehabilitator still giving wild creatures second chance at life

Helping baby squirrels get care before they can go on their own
By Anne Brock
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most of the cages stand empty now in the woods of Lynne McCoy’s wildlife sanctuary tucked away in the hills of New Market.

McCoy says she made some difficult decisions to give to her ambassadors who couldn’t return to the wild. “They have wonderful new homes. My vulture is at Dollywood being trained...and some of the others are going to be giving programs at Ijams.”

McCoy is battling her second round against cancer, and decided to ease off her typical workload of nursing as many as a thousand or more animals back to health each year, as a registered wildlife rehabilitator with the state. It’s a volunteer responsibility that the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency’s Matthew Cameron says has been priceless over the decades.

“When I saw what she did for wildlife, I fell in love with her and with what she does,” said Cameron. “Lynne does just an awesome service to the agency and to the citizens of East Tennessee.” He recently brought McCoy more baby squirrels found out of their nest and in need of around-the-clock feedings.

McCoy said, “The payment is the joy of seeing something scamper off into the woods or fly into the sky that wouldn’t have made it without your help.” She said she’ll keep the squirrels until there is enough green canopy in the trees to provide them protection.

TWRA presented McCoy a plaque that is engraved with, “The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency commends you for your service to the wildlife and the citizens of the state of Tennessee. Your selfless efforts and dedication over the last 47 years are remarkable and stand as a testament to your love and compassion for our state’s wildlife.”

TWRA can provide contacts to registered wildlife rehabilitation people in your area. They recommend reaching out for help rather than nursing an injured animal yourself.

As for her own health journey, McCoy said, “Thank you to everyone who has had me on their prayers lists and sent good vibes and everything. I’ve been coming through the chemotherapy much better than was expected.”

While McCoy has slowed down from her usual workload of animal care, nurturing the creatures that remain with her and that visit her sanctuary on their own give her happiness. What keeps her going? “Wanting to keep on with doing the wildlife and just enjoying this beautiful world.”

