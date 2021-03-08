Advertisement

Woman, friend charged with DUI after truck hits car in ditch

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman who drove her car into a ditch in Tennessee had a friend who was trying to help hit her car with his truck before both were charged with DUI.

An affidavit states Metro Nashville Police officers responded to reports of a car in a ditch around 4 a.m. on Thursday. Natasha Nancel told officers that she drove off the road while looking at her phone. Nancel also told officers she had drunk a glass of wine and a martini at a bar. She was charged with DUI after a field sobriety test and a breath test.

Melvil Arnt was also at the scene in a truck. He told officers he was there to help his friend get her car out of the ditch but had struck her car while trying to help. He told officers he had consumed two beers. After a field sobriety test and a breath test, he was charged with DUI.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Arnt or Nancel and no phone numbers were listed in an online directory.

