Woman hospitalized after Knoxville dog attack

Dogs accused of attacking woman
Dogs accused of attacking woman(Knoxville Police Department)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was taken to the hospital after reportedly being attacked by three pit bull dogs on Martin Mill Pike.

According to a Knoxville police report, the attack happened on March 4 after three pit bull mix dogs were allegedly abandoned on Martin Mill Pike by their owner’s boyfriend.

When animal control officers arrived, they reportedly witnessed the dogs standing in the road, barking at a woman. One dog allegedly jumped over a fence and began to attack the woman. She was able to grab a piece of wood to defend herself but was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The woman’s condition or the seriousness of her injuries is unknown.

Animal control officers said the dogs continued to bark at vehicles and people on bikes before they ran off towards the woods. Officers were unable to capture or locate the dogs so traps were set in the area.

Young Williams Animal Center alerted officers that the owner of the dogs had contacted them. She reported that none of the dogs had received their rabies shots.

Officers received a call about a dog that had been hit by a car. When they arrived at the scene they found one of the pit bulls had been hit and killed.

The other two dogs were eventually captured and taken into custody for evaluation until court. The deceased dog was sent to a lab for rabies testing.

The owner was charged with three counts of a dangerous dog, animal cruelty, and unreasonable animal in the person’s custody.

