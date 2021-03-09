5 men arrested following West Tenn. human trafficking operation

UNION CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -Five men have been arrested over the weekend following an undercover human trafficking operation in West Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the two-day undercover operation began on March 5 and was aimed at individuals seeking commercial sex acts with minors.

Agents and officers with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Obion County Sheriff’s Office along with the Department of Homeland Security and Union City Police Department arrested five men and booked them into Obion County Jail:

Lewis R. Harris (DOB: 12/20/68), Memphis: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts), Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (2 counts)

Kevin L. Jackson (DOB: 6/15/89), Paducah, KY: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)

Abraham M. Labastida (DOB: 10/2/92), Murray, KY: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)

Shannon L. Palmer (DOB: 9/6/76), Union City: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)

Eddie R. Robbins (DOB: 12/19/66), Paris: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts), Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Deliver or Sell Schedule VI

Bond is set at $10,000 for each of the men.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.