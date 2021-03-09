Bearden, Oak Ridge punch tickets back to state - prep roundup
Tickets were punched to the state tournament Monday night
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A season full of unkowns - with pauses in team activities, no fans at times and kids just trying to have a normal senior season - all comes down to this. Win sectionals and the unknowns are wiped away and the season starts anew in Murfreesboro.
AAA
Oak Ridge 65 - Dobyns-Bennett 61
Bearden 63 - Jefferson County 38
AA
Kingston 79 - Sullivan East 65
Greeneville 92 - Fulton 67
Single-A
Cosby 57 - Harriman 47
