Bearden, Oak Ridge punch tickets back to state - prep roundup

Tickets were punched to the state tournament Monday night
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A season full of unkowns - with pauses in team activities, no fans at times and kids just trying to have a normal senior season - all comes down to this. Win sectionals and the unknowns are wiped away and the season starts anew in Murfreesboro.

AAA

Oak Ridge 65 - Dobyns-Bennett 61

Bearden 63 - Jefferson County 38

AA

Kingston 79 - Sullivan East 65

Greeneville 92 - Fulton 67

Single-A

Cosby 57 - Harriman 47

