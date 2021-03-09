Bearden, Oak Ridge punch tickets back to state - prep roundup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A season full of unkowns - with pauses in team activities, no fans at times and kids just trying to have a normal senior season - all comes down to this. Win sectionals and the unknowns are wiped away and the season starts anew in Murfreesboro.

AAA

Oak Ridge 65 - Dobyns-Bennett 61

Bearden 63 - Jefferson County 38

"This group has their own identity as a blue collar team. No superstars, but every night everybody shows up."@BeardenHoops is headed back to state for the 11th time in program history! pic.twitter.com/WJRK0WBpL9 — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) March 9, 2021

AA

Kingston 79 - Sullivan East 65

Greeneville 92 - Fulton 67

Single-A

Cosby 57 - Harriman 47

