Advertisement

California university to pay students $75 to not travel for Spring Break

UC Davis is offering to pay its students to not travel for Spring Break.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) -One university in California is offering to pay its students to not travel for Spring Break amid the pandemic.

In a statement released last week, the University of California Davis said it’d give out $75 grants to the first 750 students who choose a “staycation.”

UC Davis Chancellor Gary May says students can use the money at “selected Davis business.”

Students can use the funds to purchase supplies in four categories: Get Active, Get Artsy, Home Improvement, and Let’s Stay In.

The university’s Spring Break is slated for March 20-24.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Knoxville bank.
Car bursts into flames after crashing into Knoxville bank
The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Security guard struck by vehicle following shooting incident at UT Medical Center
Dogs accused of attacking woman
Woman hospitalized after Knoxville dog attack
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
Tennessee vaccine eligibility expands beginning Monday
No foul play involved in death of Tenn. woman last seen going to church, found in Clinch River

Latest News

PETS AND WORK
Could pets be allowed in the workplace after the pandemic?
Various types of cheese at Euphoric Cheese Shop
Women-owned cheese shop opens in West Knoxville
COVID19 vaccine
Tennesseans living with pregnant women are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Positivity rate remains low