California university to pay students $75 to not travel for Spring Break
UC Davis is offering to pay its students to not travel for Spring Break.
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST
(WVLT) -One university in California is offering to pay its students to not travel for Spring Break amid the pandemic.
In a statement released last week, the University of California Davis said it’d give out $75 grants to the first 750 students who choose a “staycation.”
UC Davis Chancellor Gary May says students can use the money at “selected Davis business.”
Students can use the funds to purchase supplies in four categories: Get Active, Get Artsy, Home Improvement, and Let’s Stay In.
The university’s Spring Break is slated for March 20-24.
