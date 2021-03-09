Advertisement

Could pets be allowed in the workplace after the pandemic?

57% of pet owners say they’ll be most happy returning to their workplace if they can bring their pets with them.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Many of you may have been working from home, and that has changed how you feel about going back to the office.

One poll says 57% of pet owners say they’ll be most happy returning to their workplace if they can bring their pets with them.

Caroline Owens with Honors Real Estate in Knoxville says they don’t have pets in the office everyday, but when they do it brings them joy.

“Whenever one of our agents or even a customer or a client comes into our office and they bring their dog, it’s so fun cause usually they’re really friendly dogs and it lifts everyone’s spirit and I think it makes everyone happy,” says Owens.

Traci Stephens became a dog mom during the pandemic, after spending months at home with her fur baby Gucci, she’s finding it hard to leave her behind while working at Carter Sport Therapy.

“I do want to bring her here sometimes but it’s not real good to have her running around with patients or clients. When I am worried about her I have my ‘Gucci Cam’ we call it. So it’s a little camera that’s focused on her bed,” shared Stephens.

Stephens says her boss will allow her to bring Gucci into work from time to time.

A survey also says more businesses are planning to allow pets in the workplace, and 59% said they will allow more flexibility for workers wanting to stay remote with their pet.

