Empty casket found floating down Cumberland River in Middle Tenn.

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Middle Tennessee resident made a shocking discovery floating along the Cumberland River Monday.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen reported a casket floating in the water.

Officials with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Rescue responded to the scene and brought the casket to shore.

Authorities said the casket was unused and empty.

