Advertisement

Empty casket found floating down Cumberland River in Middle Tenn.

Officials said the casket was unused and empty.
Officials said the casket was unused and empty.(Wilson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Middle Tennessee resident made a shocking discovery floating along the Cumberland River Monday.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen reported a casket floating in the water.

Officials with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Rescue responded to the scene and brought the casket to shore.

Authorities said the casket was unused and empty.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Knoxville bank.
Car bursts into flames after crashing into Knoxville bank
Dogs accused of attacking woman
Woman hospitalized after Knoxville dog attack
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
Tennessee vaccine eligibility expands beginning Monday
No foul play involved in death of Tenn. woman last seen going to church, found in Clinch River
Blount Co. vaccination clinic
‘Unfortunate glitch,’ says Blount Co. officials after vaccination sign-up causes double booking

Latest News

Knox County’s free SeeClickFix mobile app and web application launched in November to allow...
Knox County app to help with road repairs
The University of Tennessee campus
UT ministry retreat exposes 75 people to COVID-19
Yves Pons
Pons, Johnson, Springer earn SEC postseason honors
WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo with Vols Matthew Butler
UT’s Matthew Butler awarded postgraduate scholarship