Advertisement

Judge rules in favor of Vanessa Bryant in crash photos suit

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, from left, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his...
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, from left, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, wife Vanessa and daughter Natalia Diamante Bryant are seen before an NCAA college women's basketball game between Connecticut and UCLA, in Los Angeles.(Reed Saxon | AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge in California has ruled that Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, can obtain the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter Gianna and seven others.

An effort by Los Angeles County lawyers to keep the deputies’ names under seal was rejected Monday by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The ruling means the names and details from an internal affairs investigation of the deputies could be added to Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against the county and the Sheriff’s Department. The county, however, can appeal the decision.

Kobe Bryant and the others were killed Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were aboard crashed west of Los Angeles in the hills of Calabasas.

The Times later reported that an investigation found deputies shared photos of victims’ remains. Vanessa Bryant sued, seeking damages for negligence and invasion of privacy.

County lawyers argued that the deputies’ names should remain under seal because releasing them would make it easy for hackers to locate their personal information and addresses.

The judge wrote that Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s “promise to publicly release the (internal affairs bureau) report after the conclusion of the investigation undermines Defendants’ purported concern in the disclosure of the limited excerpts at issue here.”

The judge also wrote that the public has a vested interest in assessing the truthfulness of allegations of police misconduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Knoxville bank.
Car bursts into flames after crashing into Knoxville bank
Dogs accused of attacking woman
Woman hospitalized after Knoxville dog attack
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
Tennessee vaccine eligibility expands beginning Monday
The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Security guard struck by vehicle following shooting incident at UT Medical Center
No foul play involved in death of Tenn. woman last seen going to church, found in Clinch River

Latest News

A snake breeder created a snake that appears to have smiley faces on its skin.
Breeder creates snake covered in smiley face emojis
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break, CDC says, fearing another surge
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break to avoid another surge, CDC says
Snake's skin covered in smiley faces