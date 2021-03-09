Advertisement

Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The former director of Kentucky’s unemployment insurance program was found dead Sunday. Muncie McNamara was 39.

McNamara died “after a battle with chronic depression,” according to his obituary.

McNamara joined the Gov. Andy Beshear administration in early 2020. He was fired in May of that year following a record number of jobless claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In testimony before state lawmakers two months later, McNamara said he was scapegoated and fired without cause.

McNamara leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

