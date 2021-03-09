Kingsport police searching for missing 17-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Kingsport Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing teen.

According to KPD, Tanijah Benedetto, 17, was last seen in the 400 block of New Beason Well Road in Kingsport.

Officials said they do not suspect foul play, but will make every effort to find the missing teen.

Benedetto is 5′8″ and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes. Benedetto was last seen wearing a purple and blue puff jacket, black tank top, black skinny jeans with holes and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding the teen’s location is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.

