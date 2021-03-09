Advertisement

Knox County app to help with road repairs

Knox County’s free SeeClickFix mobile app and web application launched in November to allow...
Knox County’s free SeeClickFix mobile app and web application launched in November to allow residents to report non-emergency road issues to local government officials in real-time.(KVLY)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mobile app aims to improve roadways across Knox County.

Knox County’s free SeeClickFix mobile app and web application launched in November to allow residents to report non-emergency road issues to local government officials in real-time.

Knoxville officials said Carol King hit a pothole along Thorn Grove Pike one morning. She found the new app while searching online for a phone number to report the problem.

“This (app) makes it very easy,” King said. “It simply asked me the location of (the pothole), brought up a little map and within 24 hours I got a response that they got it and had issued it out to someone. The process was very simple. It was quick and it works – it really works.”

The app has features that allow users to receive notifications based on selected areas and keywords. Drivers can share photos, videos and detailed descriptions of their reported issues and request services.

“One of the great things about SeeClickFix is that you can just get on your phone and put in a location and put in the issue and then you’re done. You don’t have to call somebody and sit on hold,” said Tiffiny Gracy, who helps monitor the SeeClickFix requests. “You can report potholes, debris in the road, etc.”

According to officials, nearly 60 percent of the roughly 90 alls so far have been tied to safety issues, including potholes, traffic calming and traffic sign maintenance.

Officials said they aim to reply to requests within 24 hours and have the issues fixed a short time later.

“Engaging Knox County citizens in the process from start to finish is one of the best ways to ensure the county can complete work well and efficiently,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs siad.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Knoxville bank.
Car bursts into flames after crashing into Knoxville bank
Dogs accused of attacking woman
Woman hospitalized after Knoxville dog attack
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
Tennessee vaccine eligibility expands beginning Monday
No foul play involved in death of Tenn. woman last seen going to church, found in Clinch River
Blount Co. vaccination clinic
‘Unfortunate glitch,’ says Blount Co. officials after vaccination sign-up causes double booking

Latest News

Officials said the casket was unused and empty.
Empty casket found floating down Cumberland River in Middle Tenn.
The University of Tennessee campus
UT ministry retreat exposes 75 people to COVID-19
Yves Pons
Pons, Johnson, Springer earn SEC postseason honors
WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo with Vols Matthew Butler
UT’s Matthew Butler awarded postgraduate scholarship