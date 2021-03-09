Knoxville police respond to reports of shots fired at UT Medical Center
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night.
The alleged shooting was reported in the parking garage of the hospital.
According to KPD, officers were unable to locate any gunshot victims on the scene.
This is a developing story.
